LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Service to our country is being recognized by dozens of businesses for Veterans Day. Many are offering free meals, coffee or other freebies to military members past and present and/or military spouses. Here's a list of some of the places with Veterans Day promotions for 2020.
Proof of military service required.
Note: Not all franchise locations participate in their national chain's Veterans Day programs. Contact your nearest establishment to make sure they are participating.
Here's a list of deals in the Louisville area that will be available for veterans in 2020. We will update, as more information comes in.:
This Veterans Day, the Golden Corral buffet and grill has pivoted its celebration in order to safely serve military personnel. Golden Corral is commemorating all active duty and veterans by handing out a free meal and beverage card between Nov. 1-30. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Friday from Nov. 1 to May 31.
This Veterans Day, all veterans who visit Gordon Biersch will receive one free complimentary entrée from these options – top sirloin, beer-battered fish and chips, BBQ chicken pizza or Marzen BBQ burger – with proof of service. This offer is for dine-in only. Additionally, 25 cents of every beer sold on Nov. 11 will be donated to a veterans charity.
Louisville-based Joella’s Hot Chicken is proud to offer a free meal to all veterans and active duty military next Wednesday for Veterans Day (Nov. 11). Joella’s also offers a 10% “Heroes” discount year-round to veterans and military personnel at each of its 17 current locations, including two in Louisville in Middletown and St. Matthews (with one coming soon in Clarksville, Indiana!).
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Logan’s Roadhouse is inviting all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel to enjoy a free meal between 3-6 p.m. from the American Roadhouse menu at participating Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.
The Zoo is offering active and retired military and their dependents FREE general admission, a 10% discount at the gift shop and 50% off zoo concessions on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 thanks to sponsor T-Mobile. Those wishing to participate must simply have proof of military service (including but not limited to: U.S Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e., American Legion, VFW), photograph in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214 and citation or commendation) and present it at the Zoo’s admission windows.
Copyright 2020 WDRB News. All rights reserved.