LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veterans Day is a time to recognize U.S. veterans and service members for their service, valor and sacrifice.
Many businesses show appreciation to vets on or around Nov. 11 each year with free or discounted meals or services.
With thanks to Stars and Stripes, here's a list of some of the restaurants across the country that offer free eats or discounts to all veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2021.
Double-check with your local outlets to make sure they are participating in the offer and what proof of service they require. Some businesses offer discounts to veterans and active-duty service members, while some extend the discounts to family members as well.
Below is the growing list of businesses honoring veterans in 2021. If you know of an additional business that's not included in our list, please send WDRB a web link or contact, so we can verify. Please email webteam@wdrb.com.
Businesses and restaurants honoring veterans:
Applebee's - Applebee's is offering active-duty military and veterans a free meal from a select menu on Veterans Day. Bring along proof of service. Check Applebee's website for details.
Bob Evans - On Nov. 11, Bob Evans will be offering veterans and active-duty service members a special menu of seven homestyle favorites free. Dine-in only, beverage not included. Proof of military service required.
Buffalo Wild Wings - On Veterans Day, participating Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will offer 10 free boneless wings and fries for all veterans and active-duty service members. Both dine-in or takeout, but military ID required.
California Pizza Kitchen - Veterans and active military get a complimentary entrée and beverage from CPK's Veterans Day menu, when they dine in and show proof of service Nov. 11.
Chili's - Chili's will offer a free meal from a select menu on Veterans Day with proof of military service. Available for in-restaurant only.
Cracker Barrel - Veterans and service members will be offered a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, with purchase, in-store and online with promo code VETSDAY21.
Golden Corral - Golden Corral is hosting its Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to closing. This includes a free "thank you" meal when dining in. Check local outlet for details.
Hard Rock Cafe - Alongside its existing 15% military discount, get a FREE Legendary Burger all day on November 11th with a valid military ID.
Jiffy Lube - Louisville area Jiffy Lube service centers invite all active, retired and veteran military to their location for a special 50% off any oil change on Thursday, November 11, 2021. YOU MUST PRESENT COUPON OF OFFER. Here is a link to the voucher.
The offer is valid at the following locations:
- Jiffy Lube of Louisville, 7106 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40258, 502-937-1227
- Jiffy Lube of St. Mathews, 4180 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40207, 502-896-2905
- Jiffy Lube of Bedford, 3240 John Williams Blvd, Bedford, IN 47421, 812-277-9794
- Jiffy Lube of Jeffersonville, 3418 East 10th Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130, 812-725-0555
These locations which are owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, which offers a range of automotive services including brakes, tires, alignments as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change.
If customers are unable to visit on 11/11, these locations offer 25% off any oil change each day throughout the year for active, retired and veteran military.
Joella's Hot Chicken will honor America's veterans, active-duty military, and reserves on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, with a complimentary meal consisting of two Fried or Grilled Tenders, a Southern side, a Dippin' sauce, and a drink. There is no coupon required to participate. Proof of service required. Joella's also offers veterans and military personnel 10% off any meal every day at each location.
Outback Steakhouses - A 10% discount on meals is available for service members as well as nurses, doctors, medical staff, police officers and firefighters.
Red Lobster - Active-duty service members, veterans, and reservists can receive a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.
Texas Roadhouse - Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores' parking lots on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.
The Texas Roadhouse events are drive-thru only, but vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurants open for dinner. Valid through May 30, 2022. Six area locations include Shelbyville Road, Dixie Highway and Outer Loop in Louisville, Middletown, Shively and Elizabethtown, Ky.
YMCA of Greater Louisville - Veterans and current military service members and their families are invited to visit any YMCA of Greater Louisville location, free-of-charge, during Veterans Day weekend. Nov. 11-14, 2021. Service members and veterans can visit any area location and show photo ID at the front desk.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.