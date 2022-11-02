LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veterans Day is a time to recognize U.S. veterans and service members for their service, valor and sacrifice.
Many businesses show appreciation to vets on or around Nov. 11 each year with free or discounted meals or services.
Here's a list of some of the restaurants across the country that offer free eats or discounts to all veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022.
Double-check with your local outlets to make sure they are participating in the offer and what proof of service they require. Some businesses offer discounts to veterans and active-duty service members, while some extend the discounts to family members as well.
Businesses and restaurants honoring veterans:
Applebees: Offers may vary. Contact your local Applebee’s to learn about any Veterans Day offerings in your neighborhood.
BJ's Restaurants: Current and former military receive complimentary meal from select menu. Includes beverage. Must present military ID or other proof of service. Valid for dine-in only on Veterans Day. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.
Beef 'O' Brady’s: A free meal for Veterans with a purchase of equal or greater value up to $10 on Veterans Day.
Bob Evans: On Veterans' Day, we're honored to provide a comforting meal to veterans and active-duty military. On November 11, 2022 we'll be offering a special menu of seven homestyle favorites available to veterans and active duty military FREE* at their local Bob Evans Restaurant.
Bonefish Grill: Heroes Discount of 10 percent is offered year-round to veterans, active military and first responders all day every day with valid ID.
Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings: All day on Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries. Online orders excluded. Participating locations only.
California Pizza Kitchen: On Friday, November 11th, all Veterans and Active Military are invited to dine with us and receive a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage + choice of one entrée from our prix fixed menu.* Upsells and additions may not be included in the promo.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Veterans and first responders receive 10% off on Veterans Day and year-round with valid ID.
Chicken Salad Chick: Free chicken salad sandwich and regular drink on Veterans Day. Must present proof of service in the form of an ID Card.
Chick-fil-A: Some participating Chick-fil-A locations may offer specials or discounts. Check your local Chick-fil-A to confirm. Military identification required.
Chili’s Grill & Bar: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service required.
Cracker Barrell Old Country Store: Complementary dessert (a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Dine-in only. Military ID required. Cracker Barrell is also donating up to $100,000 to Operation Homefront in November.
Denny's: Veterans and active military personnel get a free "Build Your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon on Veteran's Day. Dine-in only.
Dunkin' Donuts: On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary. Proof of service required.
Famous Dave's: On Veterans Day, all former and current military personnel will receive a free Georgia chopped pork sandwich plus a side. Dine-in or to go.
Frisch's Big Boy: Veterans receive a FREE Frisch's Big Boy sandwich. Dine in only at participating locations. The offer is available all day to all service persons with a military ID, a driver’s license with a veteran’s distinction, a Veteran’s Administration identification card, an Active Duty ID or a form DD 214. The offer is not available for drive-through or carry-out orders. Cannot be used with other offers or combo meal.
Golden Corral: Golden Corral is proud to honor our nation’s heroes with a complimentary “thank you” meal on Monday, Nov. 14, in recognition of Veterans Day. All U.S. service members, retired military and veterans of each branch of service are invited to enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage at their nearest Golden Corral from 5 p.m. to close. Restaurants will also hold fundraisers that day for Disabled American Veterans.
Goodwood Brewing: Goodwood is offering a free meal for veterans, active duty military and first responders on November 11. Also, $1 of every pint sold at all locations on November 11 will be donated to Wounded Warrior Project.
Graeter's Ice Cream: Free sundae to all Veterans and active-duty service members. Proof of service required.
Jaggers: Jaggers is honored to welcome American heroes with a free double cheeseburger, one side, and a drink. All veterans - including active, retired, or former U.S. military are welcome. Proof of service includes military ID card, VA card, or discharge papers.
Louisville Zoo - The Louisville Zoo is offering active and retired military and their dependents FREE general admission on Veterans Day. Must provide proof of military service and present it at the admission windows. Not valid for online purchases. In addition retired military and their dependents (with a military identification card) will receive:
- 10%* off gift shop purchases (*certain exceptions may apply)
- 50% off food and drink concessions
Metro Diner: is offering 50% off to active and retired military with valid military ID on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11th and 10% off year round. Their Louisville location is at 4901 Outer Loop.
Mike's Car Wash: Free ULTIMATE Wash to veterans and active military with military ID on Nov. 11.
Mission BBQ: Veterans and active duty military will receive a free sandwich on Veterans Day with proof of service.
Red Robin: Free Red Robin Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries by showing proof of service at the nearest Red Robin anytime between November 1 and November 14. Must also be a member of the Red Robin Royalty Club. The offer is available for dine-in and takeout.
Scooter's Coffee: Free small drink on Veteran's Day. Proof of service required.
Shoney's: Free All-American Burger to veterans on Veterans Day.
Starbucks: Free tall (12-oz.) hot brewed or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses (at participating locations).
Texas Roadhouse - Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores' parking lots on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.
YMCA of Greater Louisville: Veterans and their families are invited to visit any YMCA of Greater Louisville location, free of charge, during Veterans Day weekend. November 10, 11, 12 & 13, 2022. The offer includes U.S. Military Veterans and immediate families, current Military Service Members and immediate families. Just go to any YMCA of Greater Louisville location and show a photo ID a the front desk. For a list of locations, click here.
9th annual Louisville Mayor's Week of Valor: According to a news release, the "week" (actually 12 days) will frun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12 and will include more than 20 "educational, patriotic, community or civic events," culminating in a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5. To view the full calendar of events for the Week of Valor, click here.
