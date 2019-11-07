LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veterans Day is a time to honor those who have served in the military, and many businesses have special offers and discounts that day.
This is a not a complete list, but we have checked all the websites and social media pages to confirm with each restaurant that listed itself on Military.com. But not all franchise locations participate in their national chains' Veteran's Day programs. You may also be asked to show proof of military service.
If you know of other discounts or deals, please email webteam@wdrb.com.
Applebee's -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a special menu on November 11. For information: Applebees.com
Aspen Creek Grill -- Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary meal from a special menu from 11 a.m. to close on November 11. To find a location AspenCreekGrill.com
Bonefish Grill - A complimentary appetizer for all active and retired service members with a military ID on November 11. To find a location BoneFishGrill.com
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. -- Military personnel and their families receive 20% off on food and retail purchases on November 11. To find a location BubbaGump.com
Carrabba's Italian Grill -- All weekend from Friday, November 8 - Monday, November 11 offering a free order of Calamari with any purchase to all Veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid military ID. All restaurants will also offer 10 percent off to all active and retired service members anytime. To find a location Carrabas.com
California Pizza Kitchen - Veterans and active-duty military receive a complimentary meal from a special menu on November 11. To find a location CPK.com
Cracker Barrel -- Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte on November 11. To find a location CrackerBarrel.com
Famous Dave's -- On November 11, veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive a free 2 Meat Salute. To find a location FamousDaves.com
Golden Corral -- Hosts a Military Appreciation Night on November 11 where they serve free meals to all active duty and military veterans. GoldenCorral.com to find a location.
Joe's Crab Shack -- Veterans receive 20 percent off at participating locations on November 11. To find a location JoesCrabShack.com
Logan's Roadhouse -- On November 11 between 3 and 6 pm, veterans and military personnel receive a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu. To find a location LogansRoadHouse.com
Mission BBQ -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free sandwich and cake on November 11. To find a location Mission-BBQ.com
Outback Steakhouse -- Veterans get 20 percent off November 8 through 11. To find a location Outback.com
Red Robin - Veterans and active-duty military get a free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on November 11. To find a location RedRobin.com
Spaghetti Warehouse -- From November 9 through 11, buy one entrée and get the second entrée free. Coupon required to be printed off their website: Meatballs.com
Texas Roadhouse -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To find a location TexasRoadhouse.com
White Castle -- Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, all retired and active-duty military personnel will receive their choice of a free Breakfast Combo or a Castle Combo (#1 - #6). Breakfast is served all day. WhiteCastle.com to find a location.
