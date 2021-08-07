LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, Victory Park Day brought family and friends together again on Saturday.
Residents of the California neighborhood gathered at the park on 23rd street to enjoy music, food and family fun.
Children spent the warm afternoon playing on the splashpad or getting up close and personal with a lizard, a hedgehog or a snake at the petting zoo.
Louisville Metro Police officers were also at the event and played games like cornhole with the children.
"Everybody is here just enjoying one another and being able to get together again and just being able to see one another and build community," Metro Council President David James said.
For those who wanted a COVID-19 shot, that was available at Victory Park Day too. The Park Duvalle Community Health Center offered vaccines and 15-minute rapid tests.
