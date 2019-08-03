LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of the California neighborhood gathered Saturday afternoon for a celebration of community at Victory Park Day.
The event, which celebrated the $1.1 million transformation of Victory Park, featured food, music and family friendly activities such as face painting, a children's talent show and a basketball tournament.
"What this demonstrates is that we need nice new facilities, renovated facilities, in every part of town," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "People respond to them whether it's in the east, or west and south, and there's just a lot of appreciation."
The park renovations include a new playground, sprayground water park, basketball court, a covered picnic area and a walking path.
Metro Council President David James, who represents District 6, wants to continue to add to the positive efforts that have reshaped Victory Park.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.