LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Backstreet Boys gave members of Down Syndrome of Louisville a "larger than life" surprise before their show at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday.
Down Syndrome of Louisville caught the eye of the popular boy band after creating a viral video of members singing along with their iconic song "I Want It That Way." On Friday, Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson sent a video shoutout to the organization and members of "Backstreet Dreams," the group of members who put together the music video.
"I just wanted to send you a message to tell you what an honor it was, of out of all the songs in the world for you guys to make a video of, that you chose our song," Richardson said. "I just want to tell you that the passion, the joy, the soul that you put in that video was inspiring."
And to surprise everyone at the dance party today, @kevinrichardson sent a video message. The room exploded in screams! ❤️ @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Ee6CViywmm— Katrina Helmer (@KatrinaWDRB) September 13, 2019
But the surprises were just getting started. Members soon learned they would be attending the Backstreet Boys' Yum! Center show -- and get to meet the boy band beforehand.
And now for the larger than life surprise!! (See what I did there?) Some from @DSLouisville are not only going to the @backstreetboys concert tonight, but they’re also getting to meet the stars! @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/r5XAynqN65— Katrina Helmer (@KatrinaWDRB) September 13, 2019
Richardson even sang "Happy Birthday to You" to member of the group who was celebrating his birthday Friday.
