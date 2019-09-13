LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Backstreet Boys gave members of Down Syndrome of Louisville a "larger than life" surprise before their show at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday. 

Down Syndrome of Louisville caught the eye of the popular boy band after creating a viral video of members singing along with their iconic song "I Want It That Way." On Friday, Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson sent a video shoutout to the organization and members of "Backstreet Dreams," the group of members who put together the music video. 

"I just wanted to send you a message to tell you what an honor it was, of out of all the songs in the world for you guys to make a video of, that you chose our song," Richardson said. "I just want to tell you that the passion, the joy, the soul that you put in that video was inspiring." 

But the surprises were just getting started. Members soon learned they would be attending the Backstreet Boys' Yum! Center show -- and get to meet the boy band beforehand. 

Richardson even sang "Happy Birthday to You" to member of the group who was celebrating his birthday Friday.

