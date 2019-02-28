LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a video on social media appears to show a youth punching an unsuspecting victim on a Louisville street corner.
There are two incidents shown in the video. The first incident shows a person sitting on a street corner. That video, shot from inside a vehicle, shows a giggling youth get out of the passenger seat of the vehicle, run over to the person and punch them.
The youth is wearing orange pants and a black hoodie. Two voices can be heard giggling as the youth jumps back in the car.
Another youth can be seen laughing in the video.
The video then shows a second incident in which a youth walks up to a person sitting on a street corner and punches them.
As with the first incident, the youth runs away and a voice can be heard laughing off-camera.
It's not clear when the video was shot, but on Thursday afternoon, LMPD Officer Matt Sanders confirmed that the Louisville Metro Police Department is looking into it.
"We are aware of the video and an investigation has already been opened," Sanders said, in a statement.
Police believe the video shows two different assaults of the same victim at the same location. That location is believed to be the intersection of North 24th Street and Rowan Street in Portland.
