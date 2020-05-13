LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Local students are working together to lift up Louisville during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With permission from Teddy Abrams of the Louisville Orchestra, a group of fourth graders from Ms. Sheehan's class at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic School created their own version of "Better Together Kentucky" with Abrams' new song, "Lift Up Louisville."
Students virtually passed chalk to one another and wrote messages on sidewalks and streets to lift up the city.
School officials said the class of 30 students have bonded even more during this time apart.
For the full video, visit St. Raphael's Facebook page.
