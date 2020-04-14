LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington woman wanted to read to her kids in quarantine. But, they're probably not the kind of kids you're thinking of.
Tonya Deech tried having storytime with her goats, but they were not having it. One of them even takes a bite out of the book Deech is trying to read them.
She has six goats, some of which are rescues. She said she tried storytime with baby goats and it went really well. But this time...not so much.
