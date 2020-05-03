LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Finding ways to inspire during the COVID-19 pandemic, an attorney in southern Indiana is putting on a laser light show.
Brett Hays uses lasers to display messages of hope on the silos in downtown Seymour, Indiana.
The show also includes reminders about how to stay safe and curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Hays has been the director at the Fear Fair Haunted House for decades, so he knows a thing or two about putting on a show. He told WDRB News he wanted to do whatever he could to help lift the spirits of others.
