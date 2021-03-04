LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is hosting a job fair on March 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is to fill positions for the upcoming Kentucky Derby and Spring Meet.
Churchill Downs and its partners — Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), Levy Restaurants and Prichard Sports & Entertainment Group — are looking for candidates to fill various positions for Derby Week and the 38-day Spring Meet.
The Spring Meet's 10-week run starts Saturday, April 24, through Saturday, June 26.
The following positions are available:
Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)
- Event Staff
- Ushers
- Security
- Access Control
- Supervisors
Prichard Sports & Entertainment Group
- Housekeeping
Levy Restaurants
- Bartenders
- Captains
- Servers
- Bussers
- Carvers
- Cooks
- Concessions
- Dishwashers
- Host/Hostess
- Suite Attendants
- Supervisors
- Warehouse
The job fair, billed as the "Staff Call to Post," will be held in the Triple Crown Room at Churchill Downs. Job seekers should park in the White Lot and enter through the Executive Gate. Walk-ins welcome. Or register online at www.sctp2021.com.
For more information, email Louisville@csc-usa.com or call 502-410-1555.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.