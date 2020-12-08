LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A career fair will be held Wednesday for Army members looking for a job after their military service.
DAV RecruitMilitary will host the "Transitioning Army and Army Spouse Global Virtual Career Fair" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The career fair is free and will be held virtually for all U.S. Army service members and military spouses.
The goal is to help soldiers and their families transition to employment after military service, according to a news release.
