LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 crisis is forcing some government offices and drivers license branches in Kentucky and Indiana to temporarily close or update the way they do business. Here are updates from counties that have contacted the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com.
Clark County, Indiana Offices
The Clark County Commissioners closed all Clark County government offices to the public and all walk-in and face-to-face business on March 17, 2020 until further notice. This includes the offices of the Assessor, Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Clerk, Planning & Zoning, Surveyor, Veterans Services, Weights & Measures, Commissioners and Clark County 4-H/Purdue Extension. Meetings of the Clark County board, council and commission are also cancelled and will be rescheduled in the future. The Clark County Courts are working on a limited emergency operation.
Bullitt County Clerk's Office
Bullitt County Clerk Kevin Mooney closed the clerk's office on March 17, 2020 until further notice. Staff will be working on mail and online transactions. They will also keep preparing for the Kentucky primary election, which has been moved from May 19 to June 23, 2020. The public has two options for renewing vehicle registrations. The first is to mail them to Bullitt County Clerk, P.O. Box 6, Shepherdsville, Ky. 40165. Include the prior year's registration receipt, proof of insurance and payment. Registration for most vehicles can also be done on Kentucky's www.driveky.gov site.
Vehicle transfers, Notary oath, bonding and passport applications in Bullitt County will be suspended until further notice. Marriage license applications are by appointment only. Call 502-543-2513.
Jefferson County Clerk's Office:
The Jefferson County Clerk is recommending people try to avoid crowds and social contact by using online, telephone and mail-in options instead of visiting the office. Motor vehicle tag renewals can be done by calling 502.569.3300, or by mail at P.O. Box 33033, Louisville, KY 40232-3033. Vehicle transfers, duplicate titles and disabled placards, however, must be done in person.
Real estate records can be accessed online by clicking on legal records from 1984 to present. To find records prior to 1984, you'll need to visit the Deed Room at Metro Hall downtown.
If you need to register to vote or update your voter registration, you may do so online at the clerk's website or the Kentucky Secretary of State's website. Questions can be directed to the Jefferson County Election Center office at 502-574-6100. Links to all services can be found at the Jefferson County Clerk's office website.
