LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Need something to do this weekend? You can visit area museums and historic sites absolutely free.
With Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day on Saturday, you can download a ticket that provides free admission for two people. The tickets are good at the Kentucky Science Center, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, the Museum of the American Printing House for the Blind, Locust Grove, Culbertson Mansion in New Albany, Lanier Mansion in Madison and the Corydon Capitol State Historic Site.
According to Smithsonian.com, participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address. To download your free ticket, click here.
