LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A block party sponsored by Volunteers of America in Louisville's west end Saturday afternoon featured free health screenings along with lots of family-friendly activities.
VOA Health partnered with Churchill Downs Inc., Derby City Gaming, Louisville Change Lab and Pepsi to host West Fest, a celebration of the life-changing work of the VOA Health program.
The free event at 4303 W. Broadway started at noon and continued until 3 p.m. It featured live performances, food from local food trucks, music from DJ IBjamn as well as free and confidential health screenings.
Dr. Janikaa Sherrod, director of community health and equity with Volunteers of America Mid-States, said this is the first time the event has been held.
"This is our first VOA West Fest event," Sherrod said. "We wanted to host something for the community right here in the community for the west end residents. We have launched our new program called Determine Health and expanded our outreach prevention teams. And this is one of our outreach initiatives to just engage the community and provide some health screening for them."
Sherrod said the event was a chance to showcase the positives in west Louisville.
"Too often in the west end there have been negatives highlighted, and we don't show all the positives," she said. "We don't show how all of the community comes together as one in unity. And that's what this is about."
Along with the health screenings there was plenty of food, folks and fun.
"This is a family friendly event," Sherrod said. "And we have made sure that we have vendors out here that provide services for all age ranges. We have JCPS out here providing free lunches for the kids. We have the library providing books for kids as well as we have GenCare, we have Norton Healthcare here, providing services and screenings."
Sherrod said the main goal of West Fest is to educate "our black and brown community about the importance of taking care of their health in a fun way."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.