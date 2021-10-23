LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As part of a bi-annual event, nearly 75 volunteers cleaned up Louisville's Central Park on Saturday morning.
The crews helped repair sidewalks, laid mulch and completed other cleanup and repair work as part of the Central Park Improvement Day project.
The cleanup event is held each year in the fall and spring.
The Old Louisville Neighborhood Council says these events help maintain the popular park, tackling some of the project that Louisville Metro Parks and Olmsted Parks Conservancy don't have time to complete.
"We want to keep Central Park looking good. Central park is intensely used, particularly at certain times of the year," Herb Fink, who is on the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council, said.
Volunteers were treated to coffee, hot chocolate and donuts along with some chili and pizza at the end of the event for their time.
