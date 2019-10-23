LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers are transforming the backyard of the Home of the Innocents.
Employees from area Lowe's are sprucing up the grounds as part of their "Heroes Service Project." Once a year, volunteers choose a non-profit to remodel or transform.
This year, they're sprucing up the backyard of the Home of the Innocents. About 100 employees are remodeling the pavilion, building benches, planting flowers and giving the space a much needed makeover.
The Home's Julie Spry says they couldn't be more grateful for the help.
"So often times projects like updating our backyard and renovating things kind falls to the bottom of the list," Spry said. "So being gifted something this amazing to really make a difference, when maybe our funding wouldn't be able to help, is just tremendous."
So far, Lowe's has spent about $30,000 on the project.
