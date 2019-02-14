LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers with Meals on Wheels delivered lunch with a side of love on Thursday.
Children from local churches and schools created handmade Valentines to share with everyone who got a meal on Feb. 14. The special deliveries were met with hugs and smiles.
Volunteers with Louisville Metro Meals on Wheels visit home-bound residents daily to make sure they get at least one hot meal.
For some people, the volunteers from Meals on Wheels may be the only people they see.
"This might be the only Valentine -- and in most cases, it probably will be -- the only Valentine they get today," said Meals on Wheels volunteer Ginger Wallace. "It lets them know people are thinking about them which is always important."
Hundreds of Valentine's Day cards were created and delivered Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.