LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The PGA Tour is making its now-yearly stop this summer in Kentucky for the Barbasol Championship, and then event is now looking for volunteers.
The tournament is in mid-July at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville.
The tournament needs more than 800 volunteers to help with transportation, crowd control, scoring and other responsibilities. You don't need to know anything about golf to volunteer.
If you're interested, click here.
