LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of volunteers met Sunday for a beautification project at a park near the University of Louisville campus.
ASEZ, or Save the Earth from A to Z, partnered with the UofL Police Department to clean up Stansbury Park, located on Third Street near Eastern Parkway. According to a news release, volunteers picked up litter, refurbished park benches, laid down mulch and planted flowers.
"Nearby neighbors, students and park users will all benefit from this display of services, and we are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate," Matt Spalding, Olmsted Volunteer Program Manager, said in a news release.
Around 30 volunteers from ASEZ, an international group that consists of students affiliated with the Church of God, participated in the project with the goal of promoting a safe campus environment.
"The park looked fantastic, and to see so many people come together to make this happen encourages you to become more active in volunteering and the community," volunteer Madelyn Brown said.
