LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Dozens of volunteers gathered in Shawnee Park to bring a little more fresh air to Louisville.
Louisville Parks and Recreation held a tree-planting event on Friday morning in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of community service. Crews had the ground prepared, and volunteers were able to plant the trees with ease.
Event organizers held the event just ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on Monday, Jan. 20.
