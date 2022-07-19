LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police needs your help naming its new top dog.
The mascot has a full state trooper uniform but no name on its badge yet. KSP asked for name suggestions on social media and has now narrowed it down to the top 10.
Those names are:
- Sandy
- Leo
- Gray
- Pablo
- Tyrone
- Badge
- Tucky
- Justice
- Guthrie
- Cooper
CLICK HERE to vote for your favorite. Voting ends on July 21. KSP is expected to announce the winner July 23.
