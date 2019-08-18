LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Water for Life Festival showcased more than just the importance of staying hydrated on hot days.
The event took place Saturday afternoon on the Big Four Lawn and featured games with water balloons, corn hole, filtration demonstrations and foot trucks.
The Louisville Water Company partnered up with a local brewing company to create a Rye IPA made from recycled wastewater.
"Everyone has been really excited to try the beers and in all honesty, I think people really enjoyed the beer that's been offered here today," said Sam Gambill of Holsopple Brewing.
Engineers and scientists also highlighted the various uses for water to remind guests of its importance.
"So, an event like this by the people of Kentucky and Tennessee who make your drinking water and sanitation happen, it's a great thing to bring to the public," said Kelley Dearing Smith, of Louisville Water.
Tap water was also available to tasting.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.