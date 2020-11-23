LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waterfront Botanical Gardens is helping Louisville celebrate the holidays.
It's hosting six nights of "Gardens Aglimmer" on Fridays and Saturdays, running from Dec. 4-19.
The gardens will transform into a sparkling winter wonderland with swans, deer, candles, snowflakes, oversized flowers, a tunnel of lights along and icicle arches over the new Beargrass Creek Pathway.
Guests will be required to wear masks. Reservations are already being accepted for various time slots starting at 5:45 p.m. Tickets cost $7 per person, and kids under 12 get in for free.
