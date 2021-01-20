LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park in Louisville is competing for national fame.
According to a news release, the park was recently nominated for "Best American Riverwalk" by USA Today’s 2021 10Best Reader’s Choice travel awards. Now, it's up to the public to decide if Louisville's Waterfront Park will beat 20 other riverwalks across the country by casting a vote between now and noon on Feb. 15.
Individuals can vote once per day. The top ten winners will be announced on Feb. 26.
"We are proud to be nominated by the editors of 10Best as one of America’s top 20 riverwalks," said Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park. "We have seen the historic transformation of Waterfront Park over the last 20 years and we are looking forward to the continued expansion in the years to come."
CLICK HERE to cast your vote.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.