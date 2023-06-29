LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Halloween spot is getting into the Fourth of July spirt.
The Waverly Hills Sanatorium is hosting Kaos Over Waverly Car Show and Fireworks on Sunday, July 2, presented by the Kaos Reigns Car Club.
Car registration is $20, but admission is free for the public. Awards will be handed out for Best in show, Charlie's choice, best truck, best motorcycle, most unique, best Modern, best classic and best motor.
The car show runs from 2-6 p.m., and fireworks will follow at dusk.
Spectators that just arrive for the fireworks will have to pay $10 per car load. First responders and veterans are free.
There will also be $10 mini tours of the Waverly Hills site, and food from Gorilla Bob's will be available for purchase.
The Waverly Hills gift shop will be open.
The Waverly Hills Sanitorium is located in south Louisville at 4400 Paralee Drive off East Pages Lane.
For more information about the car show, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.