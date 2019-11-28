LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Around 3,000 meals will be served to the homeless population in Louisville this Thanksgiving Day.
Hundreds of volunteers work from sun up to sun down to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner at Hotel Louisville. Other volunteers work on small projects like the coat drive and decorating the hotel for the holidays.
FEAST! These volunteers are whippin’ up a big breakfast for the homeless in Louisville this Thanksgiving morning. Wayside Christian Mission expects to serve about 3,000 meals between breakfast, lunch and dinner. pic.twitter.com/0ZxZQwIKar— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) November 28, 2019
Eggs, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage and pancakes are served for breakfast. A traditional Thanksgiving meal is served for breakfast and dinner.
"Getting a meal, it's a blessing," said Hotel Louisville Kitchen Manager Barry. "It really is."
Several volunteers were once homeless and went through Wayside Christian Mission's program. Several told WDRB News that the outpouring of love on holidays like Thanksgiving are why they decided to come back to help.
Other volunteers just want to play a part in making someone's Thanksgiving more enjoyable.
"There's always someone less fortunate that you can help and just give them that light of hope and that spark of hope that it can get better," said one volunteer from Meadowlawn Baptist Church.
Food will be served until late Thursday night at Hotel Louisville.
More volunteers are needed as well as fresh fruit and vegetable donations. You can sign up to volunteer or drop off donations at Hotel Louisville all day Thursday.
