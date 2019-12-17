LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Wayside Christian Mission is continuing its mission again this year to spread Christmas cheer to families struggling to make ends meet.
In addition to the numerous other programs the shelter offers, homeless and low income families can shop for free at the Miracle on Broadway Christmas Store, located at the Hotel Louisville at 2nd and Broadway.
The store opened for the 2019 Christmas season at 9 a.m. on Dec. 17. It will remain open through noon on Christmas Eve.
The store provides Christmas for more than 6,000 people each year. With the help of Trinity High School students and the community, the Mission's chapel is turned into a makeshift department store, where families can shop for toys, personal items and food.
The Miracle on Broadway store is open for the residents of the women's shelter, men's shelters, and low barrier shelters, but people must sign up before they can begin shopping.
"We have taken applications all during November, and now we are scheduling folks to come in and shop for what they need for Christmas for their children," said Nina Moseley, Wayside's chief operating officer. "They will also get a food basket, some clothing and personal care items as well."
Volunteer Carol Cook enjoys helping others during Christmas.
"It makes me feel so blessed that I can continue to do this because Christmas is my favorite," Cook said.
Donated items are still being accepted, and can be dropped off at Hotel Louisville at 2nd and Broadway. Moseley says they also need some family sponsors. Call 502-584-3711 for more information on how you can help.
Moseley says people unable to sign up in November who still need help will have an opportunity to shop in the store until noon on Christmas Eve.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.