LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB is partnering with the Louisville Palace and VisionFirst Eyecare to provide movies and backpacks to community children.
The Louisville Palace is hosting this year's Children's Summer Movie Series.
This year's movies include "The Little Mermaid," "Cars," and "Monsters Inc."
Anyone who brings a school backpack full of supplies will get two free tickets to the show of their choice. Tickets are $5 without a donation.
The supplies will help JCPS teachers and students for the upcoming school year.
See the times and dates for the Summer Movie Series below:
"The Little Mermaid": Sunday, July 21 -- Doors open at 1 p.m.; Film begins at 2 p.m.
"Cars": Sunday, Aug. 11 -- Doors open at 1 p.m.; Film begins at 2 p.m.
"Monsters Inc.": Sunday, Sept. 8 -- Doors open at 1 p.m.; Film begins at 2 p.m.
