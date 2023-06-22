BLOOD CENTER CAR GIVEAWAY 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center and WDRB are proud to partner for the 2023 WDRB Give Blood Drive.

Donate blood June 28-29 at KBC's two convenient Louisville locations and help boost the summer blood supply while receiving some nice gifts in return. Donors who give blood at the Middletown or Hillview locations will receive a coupon for a free pint of ice cream from Blue Bell as well as two Cinemark movie passes.

WDRB will also feature giveaways at each of the two Louisville locations on those days:

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Dr

Louisville, KY 40229

Phone: 502.915.0989

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Rd

Louisville, KY 40243

Phone: 502.290.0537

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Schedule an appointment or call 800.775.2522

There are even more opportunities to get a free gift for your blood donations this month and next, as the KBC observes donor appreciation days on June 22-23. Anyone who gives blood at a KBC donor center on those days will receive a $15 gift card from Walmart or Sam's Club.

In July, the American Red Cross is holding its "Stars, Stripes and Pints" Holiday Hero blood drive 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 5-6 at the Union Hall on 3000 Fern Valley Road. Donors who show up on those days will receive several free gifts  (while supplies last) including: a fried chicken dinner, a free ticket to Kings Island (or any other Cedar Fair park), and a Red Cross dry bag.

Blood supplies typically run low during summer months, with lower donor turnout. Local hospitals have seen a rise in transfusions to the start of summer. 

