LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Stephan Johnson was inside a classroom Wednesday not to cover a story -- but to read one.
He stopped to read to students at Hartstern Elementary as part of the school's Black History month celebration. The read-in was meant to focus on books by African American authors, so the book he was given was "Sulwe" by Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o. The book teaches about colorism and self-esteem and the beauty found inside. The New York Times bestseller is a recipient of a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor Award.
The Read-in is just one of the events happening across Jefferson County Public Schools this month. Schools are putting up displays, hearing from guest speakers and learning about prominent African Americans in U.S. history.
