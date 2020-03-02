LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Today's Woman magazine is looking for the "Most Admired Woman in Media," and WDRB's Valerie Chinn is nominated again this year.
Valerie is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism and has won numerous awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow Award and an Emmy Award. She's been with WDRB since 2001 and anchors our 11:30 and noon newscasts, but she is also an investigative reporter that recently traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border to embed with the U.S. Border Patrol.
A west coast native, Valerie grew up in Beaverton, Oregon, but she and her husband now call Louisville home. They have two sons and a daughter. Valerie also serves on the board of the Northeast YMCA.
The Most Admired Woman award is in its eighteenth year and covers 12 categories with 6 nominees in each including arts, beauty and fashion, business owners, community/non-profits, corporate, education and food and entertainment. Nominees are selected by the editorial board of Today's Woman. Voting is open until March 18 at noon. You may vote once per email address per day.
CLICK HERE to vote, and use hashtags #todayswoman #mostadmiredwoman2020, when you share this story on social media.
