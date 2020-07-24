LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Violent shootings in communities have a devastating impact on our younger kids and can cause a silent strain to a child’s ability to learn at home and school.
WDRBinvolved, a new station community campaign, tackles this untold topic in a PSA message to help inspire families with redirecting destructive behaviors and creating better environments for young kids to thrive.
LMPD reports 76 shooting-related homicides and 276 non-fatal shootings already this year. This specific public service message was produced in partnership with Christopher 2X Game Changers, a local nonprofit organization that promotes safer communities in the Louisville area.
The WDRBinvolved campaign mission is to spotlight Louisville community issues and challenges of all types and interests with the purpose of offering helpful solutions to families, while encouraging more overall involvement.
