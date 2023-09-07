bullitt ems bday procession

An EMS procession was held for a birthday celebration for a Bullitt County paramedic who was hospitalized after a crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fundraiser being held this weekend will help a Bullitt County paramedic who was critically injured in a crash in June. 

The Gary Lyons Benefit is happening this Saturday, Sept, 9, from noon to 9 p.m. at the Bullitt County Fairgrounds.

Lyons was hurt when he was thrown from his ambulance when it was hit by a semi while he was on duty with Bullitt County EMS.

The benefit includes a car show, food trucks, live music and a silent auction. Admission is $20, and all proceeds will go to Lyons and his family.

