LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Louisville Holiday Festival will return next weekend.
The festival features pictures with Santa, a toy workshop, a letter writing station, face paintings and free health screenings. There will also be a Holiday Marketplace and performances from local school choirs, bands and dance teams.
Giveaways will be held every 15 minutes at the festival. Items include free hams, turkeys, electronics and more.
The West Louisville Holiday Festival will be held Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. Admission is free.
Vendors for the Holiday Marketplace have until Dec. 9 to sign up and pay a $50 fee.
Those interested in setting up a booth should contact Donna McDonald at donnamcdonald9@gmail.com or Sharron Johnson at sharronj500@gmail.com.
