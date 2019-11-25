LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can get a look inside the new West Louisville YMCA before it opens. The Republic Bank Foundation YMCA is scheduled to open on West Broadway on December 14, but community tours are available now.
The 77,500 square foot building includes a fitness center, pool, gym, classrooms, indoor track and a Kid's Club that offers childcare while members exercise. There will also be a Best Buy Teen Tech Center that will help students prepare for jobs that rely on technology.
Tours are being offered through Dec. 13 at 1720 West Broadway.
- Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Tuesday/Thursday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (except Thanksgiving Day)
- Saturdays 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Y is also accepting membership applications with some perks for signing up early. To learn more, call 502-935-9622 or visit YMCALouisville.org.
