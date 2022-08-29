LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Speed Art Museum put a Kentucky artist front and center with a new exhibit.
More than 35 pieces of Helen LaFrance's work are on display as the second installment of the museum's "Kentucky Women" series.
LaFrance lived in western Kentucky and created folk art such as murals, quilts, dolls, collages and wooden sculptures. She started painting when she was in her 40s.
"A prolific figure in American folk art," she "captured memories of small-town domestic and community life, as well as biblical visionary scenes," museum officials said.
The exhibit will depict church picnics, shared meals and quilting bees, showcasing her "wide-ranging body of work, from glimpses of everyday life to powerful civic and spiritual moments."
"Helen LaFrance's work provides an intimate look into the century of local history through the eyes of a Black woman living from Jim Crow through the turn of the new millennium," Erika Holmquist-Wall, chief curator at the Speed, said in a news release.
LaFrance died in 2020 at the age of 101. Notable collectors of her work include Oprah, Gayle King and Bryant Gumbel, according to Speed officials.
Organizers said the exhibit will be displayed "salon-style" in the Kentucky Gallery. A screening of the 2018 documentary "Helen LaFrance: Memories" at the Speed Cinema will also be part of the exhibit.
There will also be events and education focused on the December 2021 western Kentucky tornadoes, particularly the tornado that hit LaFrance's hometown of Mayfield. The tornado almost destroyed the historic St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church but left a mural created by LaFrance in 1947, "one of her first known public works," in tact, museum officials said. The exhibit will feature the mural, including information on how to support preservation and rebuilding efforts in Mayfield.
The exhibit runs through April 30, 2023. For more information, click here.
Admission to the Speed is free for museum members, frontline health care workers, and UofL students, faculty and staff. Adult tickets cost $15, seniors (age 50+) get in for $10, tickets for children age 4-17 are also $10, but kids age 3 and under get in free. College students can get tickets for $10 with a valid student ID. For more information about ticketing and to reserve tickets, click here.
