LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrations are planned on both sides of the river, as Louisville and southern Indiana mark July 4th.
Here are some of the family friendly fun planned around the area on July 4.
Locust Grove Independence Day Celebration
Join the Clark and Croghan families as they celebrate Independence Day 1816. General George Rogers Clark's soldiers return to honor him and all who fought - and you can experience life 200 years ago. Hear readings of the Declaration of Independence throughout the day. Food and drink for sale, or bring a picnic lunch. There will be a small summer-reading book sale, with all books priced at only $2 for hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks.
Locust Grove
561 Blankenbaker Lane
Thursday, July 4, 2019
10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
FREE
502-897-9845
Info: CLICK HERE.
Jeffersonville 4th of July Parade and Celebration
Parade route is along Spring Street from the riverfront to Warder Park.
After the parade, there will be an Independence Day program with speakers, tribute to our military and veterans, patriotic songs and the awarding the parade trophies.
City of Jeffersonville
Thursday, July 4, 2019
10 a.m. to Noon
FREE
Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Info: CLICK HERE.
Crescent Hill Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
Live Music, Art Fair, Kids Zone, Food, Beer, Pet Contest, Cake Baking Contest with Volare's chef Jeff Moore as judge, FREE Inflatables for the Kids, FREE Children Field Games with Prizes, Opening Ceremony and Games of Chance.
Peterson-Dumesnil House
301 S. Peterson Ave.
Thursday, July 4, 2019
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
FREE
Food and drink available for purchase.
Info: CLICK HERE.
Louisville Waterfront Fourth 2019
Waterfront Park
Thursday, July 4, 2019
Info: CLICK HERE.
https://louisvillewaterfront.com/plan-your-visit/calendar/waterfront-fourth-2019/
Free Music, Family Fun and Fireworks on July 4th!
Flags4Vets will set out 15,000 U.S. flags on the Great Lawn, festival cuisine, and a Zambelli fireworks display from a barge on the Ohio River.
Schedule:
MAIN STAGE
5:00pm - Spinsters Union of Louisville
5:45pm - Joslyn & the Sweet Compression
6:45pm - Spinsters Union of Louisville
7:15pm - James Lindsay & Company
8:15pm - Spinsters Union of Louisville
8:45pm - Zach Longoria Project
10:00pm - Fireworks!
CATFISH LOUIE KIDS STAGE
6:45pm - Kentucky Science Center Live Science Demonstration
8:15pm - Kentucky Science Center Live Science Demonstration
Items which are prohibited:
Glass, coolers, fireworks, pets, outside food & alcohol, amplification devices, signage larger than 24" x 24", bicycling inside the event, and skateboarding inside the event are prohibited. There will be bicycle racks to lock up bicycles on site. Unopened bottles of water are permitted. Patrons are encouraged to recycle!
To see more events scheduled around the area, check out the WDRB Event Calendar all year long. You can also submit events for free. CLICK HERE.
