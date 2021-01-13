LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The popular Wild Lights exhibit is coming back to the Louisville Zoo this spring.
A new lineup of lanterns will include more than 70 larger-than-life illuminated displays made of thousands of silk-covered pieces lit by more than 50,000 LED lights. Wild Lights will include zoo animals, marine animals, dinosaurs and mythical animals, according to a release from the Louisville Zoo.
There will also be interactive and photo displays including a pumpkin carriage, angel wings, a bubbling lotus corridor, a tyrannosaurus tunnel and a 49-foot animatronic whale.
Tickets are on sale now for the event that runs from March 19 to May 30, 2021. The family-friendly event is wheelchair and stroller-friendly. The festival will take place 6:30 - 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday nights from March 19 - May 30 and daily March 24 - April 4.
Louisville Zoo members can purchase tickets in advance online (until 5 p.m. day of the event) for $17 per guest age 3 and over. Non-members will pay $20. Children 2 and under are free.
Family Four-Pack tickets are available for $54 for members and $60 for non-members in advance online only. A $6 parking fee will be added to all online ticket purchases.
For more information, visit LouisvilleZoo.org/wildlights.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.