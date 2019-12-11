LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Lumineers are coming to Louisville on March 10, and the KFC Yum Center and the Galt House are giving you a chance to win two free tickets.
The prize package includes the tickets, a free overnight stay at The Galt House, and a complimentary meal at Walker's Exchange.
It's all part of the arena's Holi-Giveway. Details and an entry form are available on the KFC Yum Center Facebook page.
You must have a Facebook account to enter. The promotion ends at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 11.
