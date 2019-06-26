LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo's newest addition has a name inspired by the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies.
The male bongo calf born last month has been officially named "Groot" after a public naming contest. Zoo guests submitted almost 2,000 names.
Zookeepers narrowed the suggestions down to three -- Groot, Drax and Rocket, which are all characters from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. Then the public was invited to vote by putting money into kiosk slots on the plaza. It turns out that Groot won, but that name beat out Rocket by just $4.
Karen Yarborough of Virginia was the name drawn from all those that submitted Groot, so she wins a behind-the-scenes tour of the zoo.
Groot is a bongo calf, which is a large forest antelope that is a threatened species. The animal's brown and white coat helps camouflage them from their enemies in the wild. He was born May 19 and weighed 50 pounds. You can see him on exhibit with his mother Isabelle.
