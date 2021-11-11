LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular holiday light walking trail will return to the Parklands of Floyds Fork this year.
Winter Illuminations will open Friday, Dec. 3, and run through Sunday, Jan. 2.
The holiday light display will feature new items, like larger-than-life reindeer, giant sparkling emojis and a new love installation.
The 1-mile walk will open a little later this year because of a shipping delay for some of the new items.
Tickets, which start at $18 for adults and $13 for children 12 and under, are only available online.
The trail is also ADA accessible and takes about an hour to go through.
To purchase tickets, click here.
