LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shawnee Park is about to be filled with holiday cheer for the first-ever Winter Wonderland.
More than 200,000 lights will illuminate the park for a free, drive-thru extravaganza.
The theme of the event is "A Season of Peace." In addition to the lights, there will also be holiday theatrical and choral performances with local youth choirs along the route. Seasonal drinks will also be available, organizers said.
Cars will start to line up at 4501 West Broadway.
The light show is being held Dec. 16-18 from 6-10 p.m. Organizers hope to make it an annual event.
The Winter Wonderland is being put on by Louisville nonprofit OneWest, which is dedicated to bringing developmental growth to the city's west end.
The organization is still looking for volunteers to help make the event possible. If interested in volunteering, click here for more information.
