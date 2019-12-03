LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of lights and hundreds of Christmas trees are packed into Iroquois Park for the first Winter Woods Spectacular.
The half-mile trail features several different themes, including a holiday movie and penguins.
The Louisville Parks Foundation CEO Brooke Pardue says it's a great event for everyone to enjoy. "This is very much an event though that is not Christmas-driven. It's very holiday-winter solstice kind of theme. You'll see a whole section on the best gift is your best friend with dogs and cats and stained glass windows."
The half-mile drive through the park will feature lights and art to celebrate the holiday seasons. Pre-purchased tickets are required. The Winter Woods Spectacular will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday - Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday - Saturday. The entrance will be at Southern Parkway and New Cut Road.
We are up and at ‘em this morning at the Winter Woods Spectacular. It’s quite the sight! @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/9qO6T4ekzW— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) December 3, 2019
To control crowds and traffic, a limited number of tickets will be sold each night. Guests must purchase their tickets online and in advance at WinterWoodsSpectacular.org. Tickets will not be sold at the event. Organizers said in a news release that sold out nights are expected.
Tickets are on sale online now.
Tickets (Sunday - Thursday)
Car/SUV/Van $25
Passenger Van $75
Tour Bus $5 (per occupant/20 person minimum)
Tickets (Friday & Saturday)
Car/SUV/Van $35
Passenger Van $85
Tour Bus $5 (per occupant/30 person minimum)
All bus tour operators need to pay in advance by contacting: contact@winterwoodsspectacular.com
You can connect with the Winter Woods Spectacular on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
