LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Skiers, snowboarders and snow tubers rejoice: As snow falls in southern Indiana, Paoli Peaks has announced it will reopen Friday.
The ski resort in Paoli, Indiana, announced it will be reopening Friday in a Facebook post Thursday. It suspended operations Tuesday to conserve snow during a stretch of warm weather in the region.
There will also be a $30 lift ticket special available all weekend, according to the post.
Visit the ski resort's official website to stay updated with daily snow reports.
