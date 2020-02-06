PAOLI PEAKS - SNOW MACHINES - COURTESY FACEBOOK - 1-20-2020 2.jpg

Snowmaking machines at Paoli Peaks are used to create enough snow for winter sports.  Image courtesy Paoli Peaks on Facebook. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Skiers, snowboarders and snow tubers rejoice: As snow falls in southern Indiana, Paoli Peaks has announced it will reopen Friday.

The ski resort in Paoli, Indiana, announced it will be reopening Friday in a Facebook post Thursday. It suspended operations Tuesday to conserve snow during a stretch of warm weather in the region.

There will also be a $30 lift ticket special available all weekend, according to the post. 

Visit the ski resort's official website to stay updated with daily snow reports. 

