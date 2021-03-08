LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work begins next week on a nearly $4 million project on Interstate 64 and State Road 111 in southern Indiana.
Crews will start work Monday, March 15, on State Road 111 over French Creek in Floyd County, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). Drivers can expect a single-lane closure at the bridge through mid-June.
Later this month, crews will start work on I-64 at Indian Creek and Brush Heap Creek in Harrison County, INDOT said. Construction will start in the right eastbound lane of each bridge. Crews will work across both bridges, switching lane closures every six to eight weeks.
The entire project should be finished in October.
