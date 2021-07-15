LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A network of entrepreneurs help small women-, Black- and minority-owned companies scale their businesses with helpful information and a $5,000 incentive.
Change Today, Change Tomorrow Inc., (CTCT) — in collaboration with Dope Designs by Nannie — host a series of free marketing workshops throughout the year.
"We graduated our first class last Thursday," said Nannie Grace Croney, deputy director or CTCT. "We had seven individuals graduate through the first round of the small business class. Each one of those individuals are given a $5,000 donation, a strings-free donation.”
In its second series held at the Black-Owned-Business hub Pocket Change on Bardstown Road in Louisville, business owners who attended received informative and inspirational marketing tactics specifically designed for small, minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
Through basic, low-cost, effective marketing and advertising techniques, the issues of diversity and equity in Louisville’s business market following the pandemic and beyond is also something discussed.
“Sometimes, the space is offered to vent,” Croney said. “It’s to bring your struggles and your successes. Ultimately, show up as your whole person, being a black business owner amid a global pandemic and racial injustice in this city.”
From those newcomers to seasoned entrepreneurs and any Louisville professional interested in learning, Croney said the workshops has something to offer to all. She said in order to increase productivity and longevity, it's important to have some knowledge about marketing, advertising and public relations technologies that are affordable and efficient.
Croney, who has a desire herself to create her own clothes — inspired by her seamstress grandmother — said it's equally important to support the local network of entrepreneurs and give back.
“We currently have about 35 products for sale from business owners, and this space alone offers you space to sell products,” she said.
She said donations and support — as much as the workshops — are crucial in seeing black businesses thrive.
"We will graduate as many people as we can fund, so, ultimately, we are looking for business partners,” Croney said. “Anyone who would like to donate to change today change tomorrow, it costs $5,000 to sponsor a business at graduation. But you can also donate as small as $500."
Black and minority small-business owners, their team members and supporters interested in register here.
All workshops are free to attend and are held every third Thursdays of each month from 7-9 p.m. Those who attend 90% of the courses receive additional resources and funding. Light snacks and refreshments are provided.
WORKSHOP SCHEDULE:
- Workshop 1: Thursday July 15, 2021 – Business Basics
- Workshop 2: Aug. 19, 2021 – Marketing and Branding
- Workshop 3: Sept. 16, 2021 – Goals
- Workshop 4: Oct. 21, 2021 – Customer Service
- Workshop 5: Nov. 18, 2021 – Wholesale and Retail
- Workshop 6: Dec. 16, 2021 – Investing
Pocket Change is located at 1753 Bardstown Road in Louisville.
