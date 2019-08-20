LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two popular events are scheduled to return to Louisville over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
The 17th annual WorldFest will take place from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2 at the Belvedere.
The event will feature more than 70 local and regional entertainers who will perform a variety of music and dances. The Ark Band, Tee Dee Young, Hermandos Latin Jazz band, Billy Goat Strut Review, Screaming Orphans and Carley Johnson are among the acts slated to perform.
More than 150 vendors are expected to participate. More than 40 food vendors will also serve food representing regions from around the world.
"Cities that embrace and encourage its international citizens and cultures will thrive, have a stronger quality of life and will attract new growth and jobs," Mayor Greg Fischer said in a release. "WorldFest is a great event for exploring and celebrating Louisville's many faces and cultures and we always look to make it more vibrant, diverse and educational. So, it's exciting to add many new features and attractions for the 17th Annual WorldFest."
Some of the highlights that will happen during WorldFest include the following:
- UK Confucius Global Village – A kaleidoscope of Louisville's culture, where you can interact with representatives of more than 20 nations. All nine of Louisville's Sister Cities will be represented again this year. Located on the Overlook.
- WorldFest Children's Area – Will feature activities from the Confucius Institute of Western Kentucky, Home Depot and inflatables all located on the Overlook on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Parade of Cultures – On Saturday at noon, more than 50 units will march from 5th and Market Street to the Belvedere ramp to the Overlook Stage wearing traditional attire in this colorful showcase of heritage and cultures from around the world.
- Stella Biergarten – This new feature on the Overlook and three additional locations will feature a selection of international and domestic beers.
- WorldFest Selfie Station – Nestled within the Stella Biergarten on the Overlook, this photo opportunity spot offers a sweeping view of all the WorldFest activities to share on social media.
- World of Information – A one-stop shop showcasing international agencies and services available to all immigrants and citizens. Located in the GE World Hub.
- Naturalization Ceremony – A Naturalization Ceremony where more than 300 immigrants will become full U.S. citizens will take place the following Friday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center.
Admission to the WorldFest is free.
Also happening during Labor Day weekend is the Mayor's Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike & Paddle, which will take place on Monday, Sept. 2, which is Labor Day.
That event is happening for a 15th consecutive Labor Day at Waterfront Park. The Hike, Bike & Paddle is held each Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Activities start at 8 a.m., with hiking, biking and paddling scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
For hikers, this year will feature three routes, including a 5K route, that will travel along Waterfront Park to the Big Four Bridge, and ending back at the Great Lawn. All of the routes are dog-friendly, except for the route that goes across the Big Four Bridge.
The dog-friendly route will take hikers with animals on a path that leads to the Louisville Community Boathouse and back to the Great Lawn. All dogs must be leashed and their owners are required to pick up waste during the walk.
For people who need a shortened route, a third route will travel along Waterfront Park and circle back at the Big Four Bridge. All routes are wheelchair and stroller accessible.
For cyclists, a 13.5-mile route will start near the Flock of Finns on Witherspoon Street, and go through the Beecher Terrace redevelopment and areas of the Smoketown and Shelby Park neighborhoods, past the Logan Street Market and Paristown developments and past the Louisville City FC's stadium that is currently being built.
Cyclists who choose not to do the entire course may turn around at any point after most participants have passed.
All cycling and walking routes will be marked with signage, and include water stops at the halfway points so participants can refill their water bottles.
"Bike doctors" will be situated in Waterfront Park before the ride and along the route to give help to cyclists who have equipment problems.
Louisville Metro Police will also provide traffic assistance at some intersections. The Louisville Metro EMS bicycle team will also patrol the route.
All bicyclists are asked to stay behind the lead police vehicles.
Paddling will start at the Harbor Lawn in Waterfront Park and the route will travel about five miles along the Ohio River.
At 10 a.m., paddlers will travel through the McAlpine Locks to New Albany. TARC will provide a free shuttle for the return trip to Waterfront Park.
Paddlers can enter from the U of L rowing dock, which is located at the east end of Waterfront Park near the community boat house. Paddlers will head downstream to the Harbor Lawn to wait for the start of the event.
Free parking is available at the location. Volunteers will be on-site to help paddlers at both locations.
The Louisville Kayak Company will once again offer kayak rental services at the event. Click here to reserve your kayak before you go to the event.
Police and safety boats will be nearby during the paddling activity. Participants can get help in launching their canoe or kayak if it's needed.
Demonstrations of Yoga, Tai Chi, Zumba and Pickleball will start at 8 a.m.
More than 50 vendors and information booths will open at 8:30 a.m. at Waterfront Park.
A total of 2,500 free t-shirts will be available for people who arrive early and complete a brief survey.
The event is part of Louisville's Healthy Hometown Movement, which encourages residents to be more active and make healthier lifestyle choices.
Click here for more information on the Hike, Bike & Paddle.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.