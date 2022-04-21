LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you've been feeling a little deflated lately, an attraction coming to Louisville might pump you up.
Big Bounce House America is bringing the world's largest bouncy house to the city this summer.
At 13,000-square-feet, it is the tallest attraction of its kind in the world. It takes a team of 30 people and two full days to fill it up with air.
Family sessions and times for just adults are available.
The attraction is expected to come to Louisville this summer, but an exact date has not yet been set and tickets are not on sale yet.
For information about the World's Largest Bounce House, click here.
